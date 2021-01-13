HT Partners LLC Acquires 43,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 154,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

