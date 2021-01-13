HT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,725,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

