Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $923.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $923.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.00 million and the highest is $937.40 million. Hub Group reported sales of $900.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

