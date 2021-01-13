Hubii Network (HBT) Market Cap Achieves $2.57 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Hubii Network has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network (CRYPTO:HBT) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

