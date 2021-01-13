Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HBM stock opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -15.09. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

