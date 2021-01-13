Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.09. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 385,894 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

