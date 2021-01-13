Huntington National Bank Buys 445 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $621.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.09 and its 200-day moving average is $612.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.76.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
