Huntington National Bank Buys 555 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $429.99 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

