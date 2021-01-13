Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

