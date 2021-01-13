Huntington National Bank Sells 450 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

HUM opened at $422.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.