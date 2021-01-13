Huntington National Bank Sells 4,607 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.