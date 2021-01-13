Huntington National Bank Sells 7,125 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

