Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

