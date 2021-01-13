Huntington National Bank Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,933,000 after buying an additional 131,137 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,752,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $255.41 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

