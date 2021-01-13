Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 633,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

