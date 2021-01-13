Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after acquiring an additional 59,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 179,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

GIS opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

