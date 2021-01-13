Huobi BTC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,637.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $37,166.32 or 0.99641008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $178.78 million and approximately $3,637.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00240420 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.42 or 0.87451000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

