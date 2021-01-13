Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Cap of $980.71 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00013108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $980.71 million and approximately $156.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

