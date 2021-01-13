Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.0144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

