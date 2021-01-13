Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.46.
Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.36 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.39. 570,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Hydro One Limited has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
