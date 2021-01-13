Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.46.

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.36 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.39. 570,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Hydro One Limited has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

