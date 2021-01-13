Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $37,990.98 and approximately $148.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

