Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.35. Hypera shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 42,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

