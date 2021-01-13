HyperCash Market Capitalization Reaches $31.26 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $31.26 million and $8.29 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,303.43 or 1.00008600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00361712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.27 or 0.00566417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00145364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002291 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00027131 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

