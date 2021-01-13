HyperExchange (HX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $458,238.94

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $458,238.94 and approximately $2,457.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00112039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00259822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00062811 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

