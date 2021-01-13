Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 111.6% in December

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HYMTF traded down $8.44 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 165,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

