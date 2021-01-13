Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 111.6% in December

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
HYMTF traded down $8.44 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 165,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
