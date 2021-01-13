IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 11,250 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 28.32% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

