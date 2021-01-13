Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

IBDRY opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

