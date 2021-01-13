Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 139.8% in December

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 127,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,694. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

