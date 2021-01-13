IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Gap Up to $18.14

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $19.97. IBEX shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
The firm has a market cap of $363.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
