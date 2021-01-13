IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Gap Up to $18.14

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $19.97. IBEX shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The firm has a market cap of $363.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. Equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

