Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 40,734,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 72,194,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

IDEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 2,511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

