IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $19.04 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins.

The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

