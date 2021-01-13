IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 10,845 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.77. 4,166,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

