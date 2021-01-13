IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,988 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

