IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.74. 1,377,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average of $238.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

