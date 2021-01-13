IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

