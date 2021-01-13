IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 15,017 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,046,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

