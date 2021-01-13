IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,956 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $618.01. 1,040,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.26. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

