IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,548 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,527,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.56.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $46,623,683. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.71. The company had a trading volume of 996,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.27. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.79, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.