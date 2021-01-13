IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,925 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

