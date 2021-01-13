IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.04.

Autodesk stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.33. 1,147,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,921. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.