IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.59 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $36,412,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,470,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

