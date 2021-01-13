IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.44 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 364.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,880 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,190,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

