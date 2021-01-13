IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.06 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,924. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

