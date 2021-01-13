IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

