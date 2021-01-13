II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of II-VI worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $802,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

