Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Sells $32,200.20 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $32,200.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at $157,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rudolf Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 251 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $2,319.24.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,537.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 571,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

