ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) traded down 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 14,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUCD)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.