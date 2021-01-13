ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report sales of $50.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $44.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $97.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.51 million to $107.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ImmunoGen by 173.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 724,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 272,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 138,791 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.61. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.