Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $455.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.90), with a volume of 505306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01.

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

