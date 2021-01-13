Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.10

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $89.99, with a volume of 10921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,787,543 shares of company stock valued at $127,290,521.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

